Pacific Sun Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 4,509 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HDV. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 16,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 6,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

HDV opened at $104.11 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $89.20 and a one year high of $105.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.40.

