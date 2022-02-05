Pacific Software (OTCMKTS:PFSF) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Pacific Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFSF) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23.

About Pacific Software (OTCMKTS:PFSF)

Pacific Software Inc owns and operates social media platform Grandwall.com. It also engages in the software development business. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

