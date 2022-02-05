PACCAR Inc (PCAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 7th

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th.

PACCAR has decreased its dividend payment by 8.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. PACCAR has a dividend payout ratio of 17.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PACCAR to earn $7.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

Shares of PCAR opened at $94.53 on Friday. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $101.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.88 and a 200-day moving average of $86.29.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.54.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,774,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

