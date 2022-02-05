PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 567,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,885 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $44,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in PACCAR by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,774,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.54.

PCAR opened at $94.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $101.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 25.61%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

