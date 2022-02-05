Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the construction company on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Owens Corning has increased its dividend by 65.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Owens Corning has a payout ratio of 13.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Owens Corning to earn $9.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $88.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Owens Corning stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,775 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Owens Corning worth $39,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.18.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

