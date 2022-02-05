Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Owens Corning by 114.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,912,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $525,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,816 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at $55,722,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Owens Corning by 155.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 920,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,693,000 after purchasing an additional 559,700 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 114.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,287,000 after purchasing an additional 351,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

OC stock opened at $88.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $109.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.18.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

