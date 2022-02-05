Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH) Trading 0.1% Higher

Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.35 and last traded at $28.25. 1,064 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 4,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.23.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average is $28.93.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.