Ossiam Sells 8,146 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Ossiam lowered its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,146 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $15,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 74.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,931,000 after acquiring an additional 17,138 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 61.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $608.92 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $549.59 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $621.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $698.54.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $758.38.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.