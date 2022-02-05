Ossiam Reduces Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Ossiam decreased its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,487 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $7,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 114.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

SIVB opened at $613.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $467.22 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $666.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $649.99.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $789.06.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,705 shares of company stock valued at $24,170,719. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

