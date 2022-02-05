Ossiam Raises Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ossiam raised its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $12,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 313.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,034,000 after buying an additional 32,644 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,022.61.

In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,018.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,989.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,794.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,139.18 and a 52 week high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $18.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

