Ossiam Lowers Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Ossiam decreased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in MSCI were worth $8,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 53,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,134 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,346,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,158,000 after acquiring an additional 124,015 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in MSCI by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 889,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,410,000 after acquiring an additional 111,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,484,000 after acquiring an additional 109,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $639.67.

MSCI stock opened at $554.71 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $400.01 and a 12 month high of $679.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $574.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $610.23. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 63.76 and a beta of 1.01.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 220.58%. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

