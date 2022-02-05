Ossiam Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 51.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,836 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,269 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 1.0% of Ossiam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ossiam’s holdings in Netflix were worth $36,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Netflix by 267.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $231,316,000 after buying an additional 275,804 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 250.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in Netflix by 46.9% during the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $74,242,000 after buying an additional 38,847 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 28.5% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Netflix by 24.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays downgraded Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $675.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $410.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $545.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $579.97. The stock has a market cap of $182.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.46 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

