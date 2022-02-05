Ossiam Acquires Shares of 25,000 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $20,967,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,487,726,000 after buying an additional 217,116 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,542,497,000 after buying an additional 161,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,033,403,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,867,889,000 after buying an additional 79,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,660,576,000 after buying an additional 184,725 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $987.21.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $809.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $878.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $895.53. The stock has a market cap of $123.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $670.28 and a one year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

