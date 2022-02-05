Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. is an emerging orthobiologics company. It engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for orthopedic and sports medicine surgeries. Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. is based in MONTREAL. “

Shares of ORTIF stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.04. Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Ortho Regenerative Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies, Inc is a clinical stage orthobiologics company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for sports medicine surgeries. Its product pipeline include Rotator Cuff Repair, Meniscal Repair, and R&D Portfolio. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

