Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $680.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas raised Ørsted A/S to a hold rating and set a $720.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $700.00.

Shares of Ørsted A/S stock opened at $103.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.47. Ørsted A/S has a 12-month low of $100.43 and a 12-month high of $185.20.

Ørsted A/S engages in the provision of renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power, Bioenergy & Thermal Power, Distribution & Customer Solutions and Other Activities. The Wind Power segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in Denmark, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, USA, and Taiwan.

