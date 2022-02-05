OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OraSure Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets oral fluid specimen collection devices using proprietary oral fluid technologies, diagnostic products including immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. These products are sold in the United States as well as internationally to various clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians’ offices, and commercial and industrial entities. OraSure Technologies is the leading supplier of oral-fluid collection devices and in vitro diagnostic assays to the employment, criminal justice, drug treatment, life insurance and public health markets for the detection of abused drugs and the antibodies to HIV. Based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the Company develops, manufactures and markets oral specimen collection devices, in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.34. OraSure Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.99 million, a P/E ratio of -60.80 and a beta of -0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $53.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.54 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 84.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 203.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

