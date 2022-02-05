OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of OptimizeRx worth $94,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 438.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 17,020 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 4.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 48.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,106 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at about $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

In related news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $979,569.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 3,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $218,745.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,290 shares of company stock valued at $5,518,936 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $42.92 on Friday. OptimizeRx Co. has a twelve month low of $37.85 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.69 million, a PE ratio of 306.57 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.73.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.25.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.