Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.10

Shares of Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ:OBAS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.10 and traded as high as $12.50. Optibase shares last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 5,574 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Optibase from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a market capitalization of $65.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Optibase had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $3.49 million during the quarter.

About Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS)

Optibase Ltd. is a real estate investment company, which engages in purchasing and operating real estate properties intended for lease and resale. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

