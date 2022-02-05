Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FXE. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,169,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 1,213.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 493.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 32,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 1,036.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 40,875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust stock opened at $106.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.49. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 52 week low of $103.39 and a 52 week high of $114.81.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

