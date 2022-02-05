Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 3,984 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Ameresco by 356.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 674.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 22.1% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. 50.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $101.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised Ameresco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.64.

In related news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,827,573.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Georgeoff sold 8,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $751,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

