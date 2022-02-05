Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $341,000 in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPST. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Upstart by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,672,000 after buying an additional 21,256 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Upstart by 560.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Upstart by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 13,725 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 11,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $98.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.29. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $52,136.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $811,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,753,701 shares of company stock valued at $341,907,594 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

UPST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Upstart from $300.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.36.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

