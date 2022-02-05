Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires New Shares in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,818 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of SYNA opened at $210.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.03 and its 200 day moving average is $212.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 66.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $114.05 and a 12-month high of $299.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 9,830 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total value of $2,416,508.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total value of $4,022,435.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Summit Insights raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.85.
Synaptics Company Profile
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
