Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires New Shares in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,818 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYNA opened at $210.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.03 and its 200 day moving average is $212.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 66.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $114.05 and a 12-month high of $299.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.59. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 9,830 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total value of $2,416,508.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total value of $4,022,435.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Summit Insights raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.85.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

