Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 67.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,818,000 after purchasing an additional 499,724 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $8,496,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 293.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,059,000 after buying an additional 740,222 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 476.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 25,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $52.10 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.71 and its 200 day moving average is $53.19. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.43, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

