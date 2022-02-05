Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,542,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 12.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,653,000 after purchasing an additional 266,227 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,066,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,352,000 after purchasing an additional 17,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,091,000 after purchasing an additional 19,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,320,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $122.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $146.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.34.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

