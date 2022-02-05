Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $229,000 Stock Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average of $32.42. Arconic Co. has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.52.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

