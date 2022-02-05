Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,176 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Leslie’s by 163.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LESL shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $19.64 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $31.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average is $22.30. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $275,912,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

