Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) PT Lowered to $40.00 at DA Davidson

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 121.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Open Lending from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

LPRO opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $849,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles D. Jehl purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Open Lending by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Open Lending by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Open Lending by 1,278.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

