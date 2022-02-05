One Capital Management LLC Sells 1,924 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

One Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 1.9% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.3% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 25,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.9% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $68.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.21 and a fifty-two week high of $70.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.66. The company has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.47.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

