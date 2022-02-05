One Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

One Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,770,000 after acquiring an additional 411,197 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,912,000 after acquiring an additional 338,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300,601 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 311,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,152,000 after acquiring an additional 298,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,163,000 after acquiring an additional 210,598 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB opened at $206.89 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $195.92 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.22.

