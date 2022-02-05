One Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

One Capital Management LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHG. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,396,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,498,000 after buying an additional 1,131,707 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 333.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 981,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,652,000 after buying an additional 754,853 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,105,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,152,000 after buying an additional 493,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,829,000 after purchasing an additional 254,046 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 22.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,104,000 after purchasing an additional 225,472 shares during the period. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

NYSE:PHG opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $61.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.9641 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

PHG has been the topic of several research reports. ING Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.45) to €35.00 ($39.33) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €42.00 ($47.19) to €32.50 ($36.52) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.