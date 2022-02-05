One Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,585,000 after buying an additional 2,279,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,012,000 after buying an additional 920,746 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,530,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,256,000 after purchasing an additional 254,160 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,209,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,059,000 after purchasing an additional 339,779 shares during the last quarter.

VTV opened at $146.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.18. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

