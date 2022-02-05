One Capital Management LLC Has $4.11 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

One Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390,109 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $416,728,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,721 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $811,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,776 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.36. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.79 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.24.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

