One Capital Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $74.59 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $83.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.52 and a 200-day moving average of $78.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.