One Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

One Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. blooom inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth $27,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C stock opened at $66.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.59 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $133.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.28.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

