On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 428.33 ($5.76).

OTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.72) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.72) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.30) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.11) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

OTB stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 285 ($3.83). The company had a trading volume of 325,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,585. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 264.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 306.95. The company has a market cap of £472.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.56. On the Beach Group has a twelve month low of GBX 198.40 ($2.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 517 ($6.95).

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

