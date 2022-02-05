ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) EVP Simon Keeton Sells 4,055 Shares

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $57.42 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ON. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

