Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) will announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omnicell’s earnings. Omnicell reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Omnicell.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMCL. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.86.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $1,542,854.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $188,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,903,633. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth $5,387,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 42,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period.

Omnicell stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.66. The stock had a trading volume of 241,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,775. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $187.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 88.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

