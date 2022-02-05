OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Increases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 881,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,323 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises 2.1% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Analog Devices worth $147,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 48.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,317,754,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189,157 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $696,224,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 47.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,532 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $386,491,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 75.9% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,182,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $533,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,683 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $161.03 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.25 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $771,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,322 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

