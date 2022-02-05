OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys 302,600 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 17.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,082,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,600 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 1.7% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $116,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 2.5% during the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 3.2% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 26.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.10. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $45.47 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $225.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.28.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

