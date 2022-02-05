Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $5.36 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,868,081,000 after buying an additional 2,249,303 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,451,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,667 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,166,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $305.94 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $224.26 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $320.76 and a 200-day moving average of $310.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.