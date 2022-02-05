Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)’s share price was down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.80 and last traded at $15.85. Approximately 3,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 510,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OLK shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olink Holding AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.18.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.28 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 30.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 26.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

