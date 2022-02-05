OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $854,000 Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBIN. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,591,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 670,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,455,000 after purchasing an additional 51,793 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 41.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 35,541 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 226.2% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 32,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $222,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BBIN opened at $57.57 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $62.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.85 and its 200 day moving average is $59.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.