OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $1.16 Million Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 31,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FJUN. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000.

NYSEARCA FJUN opened at $37.34 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 1 year low of $34.07 and a 1 year high of $38.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.12.

