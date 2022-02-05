OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,798,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,056,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,660,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,886,000.

Get Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:CLSC opened at $23.12 on Friday. Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $26.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.