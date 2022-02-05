OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $1.02 Million in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 114,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $675,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FM opened at $33.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.39.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

