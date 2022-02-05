OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $993,000 Stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBO) by 76.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,032 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Corrado Advisors LLC grew its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 116,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AZBO opened at $27.31 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.22.

