OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys New Position in Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CYA)

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2022

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CYA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68. Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $22.71 and a 12 month high of $26.58.

