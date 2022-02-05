OLD Mission Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 169.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,566 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 83,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 407,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 42,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period.

Shares of IBDM opened at $24.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average is $24.73. iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $24.95.

