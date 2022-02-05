Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Benchmark started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

ODFL opened at $309.58 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $203.88 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

