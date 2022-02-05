Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.06% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Benchmark started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.
ODFL opened at $309.58 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $203.88 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.
