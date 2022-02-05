OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.09.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OGC. Raymond James boosted their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Shares of OGC opened at C$1.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 12.16. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$1.75 and a 1 year high of C$2.85.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.